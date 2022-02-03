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BASES2017 Dr Eamonn Ansbro Communications with ET Civilizations
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10 views • February 03, 2022
Dr Eamonn Ansbro spoke at BASES2016, and has been researching different means of faster than light (non vector wave technology). He has spoken at SETI, and discussed the faster than light concepts with astronomers.
He is an advanced mainstream scientist that deals with UFOs and the cases involved. Eamonn has appeared on documentaries for SKY, and spoke recently (2022) on a Sky-History channel investigation on the major UFO events involving Irish airspace in 2019
He is an advanced mainstream scientist that deals with UFOs and the cases involved. Eamonn has appeared on documentaries for SKY, and spoke recently (2022) on a Sky-History channel investigation on the major UFO events involving Irish airspace in 2019
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