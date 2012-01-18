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The Alex Jones Show From January 18 2012
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24 views • January 27, 2020
Uploaded on January 27 2020
Infowars archive material from January 18 2012 Alex Jones Show
This is the full show, to see only the interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/c21e7128-ca98-4ce8-aebe-94e5adcbeab4
Alex welcomes back to the show Dr. Russell Blaylock, a nationally recognized, board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author and lecturer. He talks with Alex about the fluoride threat and other health and nutrition issues. Dr. Blaylock edits The Blaylock Wellness Report and is the author of three books: Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, and Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients. Alex also covers the latest news as SOPA protests are waged across the internet today and the race for the GOP nomination narrows down to Ron Paul and Mitt Romney. Alex also takes your calls.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Infowars archive material from January 18 2012 Alex Jones Show
This is the full show, to see only the interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/c21e7128-ca98-4ce8-aebe-94e5adcbeab4
Alex welcomes back to the show Dr. Russell Blaylock, a nationally recognized, board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author and lecturer. He talks with Alex about the fluoride threat and other health and nutrition issues. Dr. Blaylock edits The Blaylock Wellness Report and is the author of three books: Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, and Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients. Alex also covers the latest news as SOPA protests are waged across the internet today and the race for the GOP nomination narrows down to Ron Paul and Mitt Romney. Alex also takes your calls.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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