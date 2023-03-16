Create New Account
The Pentagon published a video - Russian Jet and Reaper Drone meeting each other - Jet said, 'Piss on You' and did. ; )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The Pentagon published a video of the meeting between a Russian jet and Reaper drone that subsequently fell into the Black Sea.

"The United States is not going to adhere to the restrictions imposed by the Russian Federation in the airspace in the Black Sea region in connection with the War in Ukraine" — the White House.

Okay. I guess then more drones will be lost.


