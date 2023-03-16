The Pentagon published a video - Russian Jet and Reaper Drone meeting each other - Jet said, 'Piss on You' and did. ; )

The Pentagon published a video of the meeting between a Russian jet and Reaper drone that subsequently fell into the Black Sea.
"The United States is not going to adhere to the restrictions imposed by the Russian Federation in the airspace in the Black Sea region in connection with the War in Ukraine" — the White House.
Okay. I guess then more drones will be lost.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.