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Pfizer Admits Vaccine Was NEVER Tested For Transmission During EU Hearing
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/human-rights-tribunals-begin-eu-mp-reveals-pfizer-no-evidence-vaccines-stopped-spread-covid19-arrest-fauci-arrest-pfizer-execs-now-video/
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BREAKING: European Parliament MEP calls EU Covid vaccine purchases “biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in history”
https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/10/12/breaking-european-parliaments-mislav-kolakusic-calls-eus-covid-vaccine-purchases-biggest-corruption-scandal-in-history/