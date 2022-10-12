Create New Account
Pfizer Admits Vaccine Was NEVER Tested For Transmission During EU Hearing
172 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published a month ago

When Do the Human Rights Tribunals Begin? EU MP Reveals Pfizer Had NO EVIDENCE Vaccines Stopped Spread of COVID19 — ARREST FAUCI, ARREST PFIZER EXECS NOW! (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/human-rights-tribunals-begin-eu-mp-reveals-pfizer-no-evidence-vaccines-stopped-spread-covid19-arrest-fauci-arrest-pfizer-execs-now-video/

BREAKING: European Parliament MEP calls EU Covid vaccine purchases “biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in history”

https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/10/12/breaking-european-parliaments-mislav-kolakusic-calls-eus-covid-vaccine-purchases-biggest-corruption-scandal-in-history/






