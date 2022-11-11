Create New Account
True guardian angels of Jesus part 1.
Joniyah
Published 18 days ago |

There is so much disinformation and confusion out there to discourage people. Many have met and are even getting many of Gods angels on Camera. I am sharing what God is leading and guiding me to share with other brothers and sisters. Time is nearing at an end, God has a reason why its all happening now. God bless you in Jesus name

Keywords
guardian angeljesus angelgods angels

