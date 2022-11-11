True guardian angels of Jesus part 1.

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There is so much disinformation and confusion out there to discourage
people. Many have met and are even getting many of Gods angels on
Camera. I am sharing what God is leading and guiding me to share with
other brothers and sisters. Time is nearing at an end, God has a reason
why its all happening now. God bless you in Jesus name