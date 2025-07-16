The Four Prophecies of Balaam; Jesus Christ is King of Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2025 Balaak torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Numbers 22:1-6; 23:7-9
Leviticus 20:26
Numbers 23:10
Genesis 13:14-17
Numbers 23:18-24
Genesis 49:8-12
Numbers 24:3-9
Genesis 12:1-3
Numbers 24:15-19
Genesis 49:10
Matthew 2:1-6; 27:11
John 1:47-49; 12:12-13
Sources cited:
THE FOUR PROPHECIES OF BALAAM - https://perrystone.org/the-four-prophecies-of-balaam-numbers-239-17/
