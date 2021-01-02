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Episode 129 - The Truth About December 2020
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102 views • January 02, 2021
December 2020 was another eventful month with the news dominated by the allegations, testimony and evidence of vote fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Other noteworthy stories include the return of Hunter Biden to the front page, Brexit, the death of Walter E. Williams, a car bomb in Nashville, various Corononavirus stories, and peace in the Middle East.
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