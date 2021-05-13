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ELON MUSK: BITCOIN TROLL!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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31 views • May 13, 2021
Sooo, the guy who wants to send a few people TO ANOTHER PLANET is 'concerned' about Bitcoin energy usage...

Elon, I'd like to introduce you to WAR and the NATIONAL DEBT...

www.freedomain.com
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bitcoincryptoelon musktroll
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy