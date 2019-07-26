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MN 2019 Repeal NCVIA press conference
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24 views • July 26, 2019
Minnesota Attorney Randy Knutson says most of his clients are adults with crippling polio - myelitis - Guillain–Barré syndrome.
Randy Knutson, a personal injury and vaccine attorney with Knutson Casey in Mankato. A member of the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the nine-time “Super Lawyer” said at any one time he has 35 to 50 clients injured by vaccines, with most suffering paralysis. Knutson rarely takes children’s cases: He tells parents whose children have symptoms of autism, “We can’t take your case because we can’t win in Vaccine Court. There are no children who have won on a straight-up autism case.”
Minnesota Resolutions Ask Congress To Restore Manufacturers’ Liability for Defective Vaccines
Read more: https://www.ageofautism.com/2019/05/minnesota-resolutions-ask-congress-to-restore-manufacturers-liability-for-defective-vaccines/comments/
Randy Knutson, a personal injury and vaccine attorney with Knutson Casey in Mankato. A member of the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the nine-time “Super Lawyer” said at any one time he has 35 to 50 clients injured by vaccines, with most suffering paralysis. Knutson rarely takes children’s cases: He tells parents whose children have symptoms of autism, “We can’t take your case because we can’t win in Vaccine Court. There are no children who have won on a straight-up autism case.”
Minnesota Resolutions Ask Congress To Restore Manufacturers’ Liability for Defective Vaccines
Read more: https://www.ageofautism.com/2019/05/minnesota-resolutions-ask-congress-to-restore-manufacturers-liability-for-defective-vaccines/comments/
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