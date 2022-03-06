© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 153: The Truth Hurts
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 06, 2022
This week, we have a conversation about: our new hydroponic garden, how most everything we consume was at one time a living thing, gas prices rapidly rising and how soon everything else will follow suit, our different experiences with fasting, why the truth hurts, why being brutally honest is so important long-term, participation trophies and the damage they have caused, how the truth always comes out eventually, tough times don't last but tough people do, the importance of being honest with yourself, lying with statistics, how TV conditioned us to be accustomed to lies, being born into artificiality, how we live in an age of deception, stories from our time in professional wrestling, deathbed confessions and whether or not they can be trusted, and so much more!
Episode Links:
https://www.lettucegrow.com/
How to Lie with Statistics by Darrell Huff: http://www.itsuandi.org/itsui/downloads/Itsui_Materials/howtoliewithstatistics.pdf
Top Ten Fascinating Deathbed Confessions (we talk about number 8): https://listverse.com/2009/09/29/top-10-fascinating-deathbed-confessions/
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
https://www.lettucegrow.com/
How to Lie with Statistics by Darrell Huff: http://www.itsuandi.org/itsui/downloads/Itsui_Materials/howtoliewithstatistics.pdf
Top Ten Fascinating Deathbed Confessions (we talk about number 8): https://listverse.com/2009/09/29/top-10-fascinating-deathbed-confessions/
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.