Are Chicago Schools Grooming More Than Teaching
MoreThanNow
Published 18 hours ago |

Reports of the dismal education system in Chicago are surfacing. Just a couple months ago, a report was released showing that hundreds of school employees were reported for sexually harming children. What is going on in the schools? Join me as I discuss this situation. If you like the video or have a comment on my content, please let me know by liking it and commenting. Thank you very much for watching!! 

