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Swiss scientist Astrid Stuckelberger, former WHO employee and whistleblower “A pandemic of lies
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61 views • December 28, 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Astrid Stuckelberger, a Swiss-Norwegian expert in Public Health and Science, has over 30 years of experience as a researcher. From 2009 to 2013, she worked at WHO, where she specialized in pandemics. She has published 180 scientific papers and 12 books.
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