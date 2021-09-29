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Let's talk about the Comirnaty Shot!!
Pat Ewok
Pat Ewok
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141 views • September 29, 2021
This was a quick rant on my frustration with people who still don't do enough digging into the real information. Don't believe the non-sense of the main stream media, please. If you feel you get sucked into that trap, take a step back and think about it in a neutral space. Get away from the negativity and look at your surroundings.
My videos are all about finding the truth. I don't have any special backgrounds, I don't hire anyone to do anything for me, it's just me putting my time into calling these people who contribute to these crimes, and try to expose their lack of knowledge, and prove they don't know what they are talking about.
Please share this video, along with all my others.

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Pirate Chain Address:
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Bitcoin Address:
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Also find me on Brighteon as Pat Ewok.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patewok
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy