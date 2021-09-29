Let's talk about the Comirnaty Shot!!

This was a quick rant on my frustration with people who still don't do enough digging into the real information. Don't believe the non-sense of the main stream media, please. If you feel you get sucked into that trap, take a step back and think about it in a neutral space. Get away from the negativity and look at your surroundings.My videos are all about finding the truth. I don't have any special backgrounds, I don't hire anyone to do anything for me, it's just me putting my time into calling these people who contribute to these crimes, and try to expose their lack of knowledge, and prove they don't know what they are talking about.Please share this video, along with all my others.Earn a free half ounce of Silver by using my name in the promo code Pat Ewok when checking out. Keep in mind you have to spend at least $100 to get the free half ounce of silver.Pirate Chain Address:zs1rjplmqjy029zmkxcy6cnrmvy0t7xswe9mt4fmg36zq4uc32k3f424xlupd4xsstylfsyyvmn0xlMonero Address:4Akh1Y1frEkNK79rYBDgtiN3wkr8zT7xRCMAcVs5aw3EPjH2KDwW2gShmAwj71AmSgSUaU9JTBga7dn2NSGeGyek29i78d1Bitcoin Address:33ufswiD1SDgoshnPrYBV1ZubZrT8nwJ8qDigibyte Address:SUeqNQf1reJGz4fUfcmh6KHehcP7GczPk7ETH and ERC20 tokens Address:0x59958Ac3C3ec5A9711D0024AbB3CaC4170AE033EAlso find me on Brighteon as Pat Ewok.