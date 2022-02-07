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Another Satanic Psyop! The Court of 'Public Opinion' 'Grand Jury Trial' Day 1 [06.02.2022]
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231 views • February 07, 2022
Note: WAKE UP and always Remember...! ALL Legal systems worldwide are totally rotten and corrupt. I myself have been past The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg who also was satanic corrupt, an Irish female judge who could not read or understand Danish judged me on recordtime as a criminal... All lawyers know it also Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his 'Team'.. So what is the purpose of going to court? = A PSYOP! The Satanist and their Servant are everywere...!
Just like Mr Alan Vaughn write here:
‘The court of public opinion’ eh..? Is there even such a court? Maybe there is, but most of the subjugated proles (who don’t even know they’re being subjugated), won’t have heard of it.
Anyway, it obviously can’t be held in any of THEIR courts of rampant corruption and blatant lawlessness so, as I keep saying: good luck with it guys and, hence why I sardonically posted ‘Wow….’ (above).
https://tapnewswire.com/2022/02/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-into-crimes-against-humanity/
--
And the Satanic Psyop 'Tim Truth' deleting my comments... The Satanist and their Servant are everywere...!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+European+Court+of+Human+Rights&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Introduction
00:01:54 - Attorney at Law N. Ana Garner, USA
Opening Statements
00:06:45 - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:09:25 - Attorney at Law Deana Sacks, USA
00:19:25 - Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Germany
00:37:50 - Attorney at Law N. Ana Garner, USA
00:46:25 - Attorney at Law Dipali Ojha, India
01:00:40 - Attorney at Law Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt (Adv.), South Africa
Concluding Statements
01:21:31 - Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer, Germany
01:22:47 - Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Germany
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JilwPqIMut9p/
--
Fuellmich's Corona Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/sessions/
Corona Investigative Committee - 9,396 Followers
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_english
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
--
The crimes against humanity under the guise of a planned Corona Virus. The agenda is set out for all to see!
Original Article: https://tapnewswire.com/2022/02/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-into-crimes-against-humanity/
This is a small part of the Main Video.
Most people struggle to watch 20 minutes let alone the full 90 minutes.
The Grand Jury of the World Criminal Court begins Investigation into Crimes Against Humanity – DAY 1
This video shows attorney Reiner Fuellmich telling the world what this Plandemic is all about.
The link for the entire video is below but anyone who has taken the jab will only have to watch this portion to have their eyes opened to what they have done to themselves.
https://truth11.com/2022/02/06/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-into-crimes-against-humanity/
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/02/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-begins-into-crimes-against-humanity-day-1-must-video-3618101.html
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=grand%20jury%20trial%20begins%20into%20crimes%20against%20humanity&;kind=video
Hey...YOU WANT THE TRUTH? HERE IT IS !! GRAND JURY TRIAL BEGINS INTO CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - DAY 1
Beau de loin... Nice from far...
751 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JilwPqIMut9p/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beau-de-loin/
Just like Mr Alan Vaughn write here:
‘The court of public opinion’ eh..? Is there even such a court? Maybe there is, but most of the subjugated proles (who don’t even know they’re being subjugated), won’t have heard of it.
Anyway, it obviously can’t be held in any of THEIR courts of rampant corruption and blatant lawlessness so, as I keep saying: good luck with it guys and, hence why I sardonically posted ‘Wow….’ (above).
https://tapnewswire.com/2022/02/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-into-crimes-against-humanity/
--
And the Satanic Psyop 'Tim Truth' deleting my comments... The Satanist and their Servant are everywere...!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+European+Court+of+Human+Rights&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Introduction
00:01:54 - Attorney at Law N. Ana Garner, USA
Opening Statements
00:06:45 - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:09:25 - Attorney at Law Deana Sacks, USA
00:19:25 - Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Germany
00:37:50 - Attorney at Law N. Ana Garner, USA
00:46:25 - Attorney at Law Dipali Ojha, India
01:00:40 - Attorney at Law Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt (Adv.), South Africa
Concluding Statements
01:21:31 - Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer, Germany
01:22:47 - Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Germany
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JilwPqIMut9p/
--
Fuellmich's Corona Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/sessions/
Corona Investigative Committee - 9,396 Followers
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_english
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
--
The crimes against humanity under the guise of a planned Corona Virus. The agenda is set out for all to see!
Original Article: https://tapnewswire.com/2022/02/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-into-crimes-against-humanity/
This is a small part of the Main Video.
Most people struggle to watch 20 minutes let alone the full 90 minutes.
The Grand Jury of the World Criminal Court begins Investigation into Crimes Against Humanity – DAY 1
This video shows attorney Reiner Fuellmich telling the world what this Plandemic is all about.
The link for the entire video is below but anyone who has taken the jab will only have to watch this portion to have their eyes opened to what they have done to themselves.
https://truth11.com/2022/02/06/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-into-crimes-against-humanity/
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/02/you-want-the-truth-here-it-is-grand-jury-trial-begins-into-crimes-against-humanity-day-1-must-video-3618101.html
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=grand%20jury%20trial%20begins%20into%20crimes%20against%20humanity&;kind=video
Hey...YOU WANT THE TRUTH? HERE IT IS !! GRAND JURY TRIAL BEGINS INTO CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - DAY 1
Beau de loin... Nice from far...
751 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JilwPqIMut9p/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beau-de-loin/
Keywords
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