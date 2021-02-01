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Top 3 Books for Preppers
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141 views • February 01, 2021
Solar Surge will teach you all about being energy independent and how to set up your home to run off-the-grid during an emergency. We empower families to take control of their energy generation and storage so that they will never be left in the dark without electricity.
In this video, Joe Ordia presents his 3 favorite books for preppers. Strategic Relocation, How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It, and Where There is No Doctor. Links below.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedsolarsurge/
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-- LINKS --
Strategic Relocation - https://www.joelskousen.com/strategic-relocation
How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/how-to-survive-the-end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it-james-wesley-rawles/1101557608
Where There is No Doctor - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/where-there-is-no-doctor-david-werner/1102278623
In this video, Joe Ordia presents his 3 favorite books for preppers. Strategic Relocation, How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It, and Where There is No Doctor. Links below.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
-- LINKS --
Strategic Relocation - https://www.joelskousen.com/strategic-relocation
How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/how-to-survive-the-end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it-james-wesley-rawles/1101557608
Where There is No Doctor - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/where-there-is-no-doctor-david-werner/1102278623
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