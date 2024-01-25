“It’s Genocide”: Tucker Carlson Slams Canada’s Assisted Suicide Program

(Jan 24, 2024) Tucker Carlson speaking at Edmonton Stadium in Canada: “If you’re killing 50,000 of your citizens, and the government is doing that through the MAiD program, and a lot of them are not actually terminally ill, they’re just sad. And the government is encouraging them to submit to being killed by the government. And then won’t release the recent statistics. What is that? Yeah, it’s genocide. That’s exactly what it is.”





“What percentage of those were born in Canada? I bet right around 100%. So if you’re a government, you have a duty to your citizens. People who are from here, people whose ancestors built the place. Not exclusively for them, but primarily for them... How many people who arrived in Canada in the last 10 years have opted into the MAiD program? I don’t know the answer [but] I’d bet around zero.”





Chief Nerd: https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1750307168971022359