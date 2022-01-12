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Quebec Premier François Legault :unvaccinated adults to pay a "health contribution."
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137 views • January 12, 2022
https://video-api.yql.yahoo.com/v1/hlsfilter/80874d35-64af-3ddf-8192-2cd61639d831.m3u8?aspectr=1.78&;bitrates=262,1061,379,2997,508,703&cdn=ec-cf-vop&devtype=desktop&exp=1641968200&format=m3u8_playlist&isLive=false&lang=en-CA&ps=syopsmey&rcMode=VBR®ion=CA&site=news&try=1
https://ca.yahoo.com/news/quebec-unvaccinated-health-contribution-tax-covid19-213300449.html
inadequate solution when you could encourage a tax credit on people that could then be used for the cheap known effective treatments given by many good medical sites.
It is also a concern that the mass vaccination push the virus to create mutations in order to survive.
But who is pushing the string above these Poor Decision Makers...
https://ca.yahoo.com/news/quebec-unvaccinated-health-contribution-tax-covid19-213300449.html
inadequate solution when you could encourage a tax credit on people that could then be used for the cheap known effective treatments given by many good medical sites.
It is also a concern that the mass vaccination push the virus to create mutations in order to survive.
But who is pushing the string above these Poor Decision Makers...
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