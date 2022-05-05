X22 REPORT- Trump Readies The Offensive, 2020 Election Was Rigged & Stolen, Ready To Stand, Drain It

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Trump Readies The Offensive, 2020 Election Was Rigged & Stolen,Ready To Stand, Drain It
Durham is winning and the [DS] knows that the information that they tried to keep hidden is about to see the light, tick tock time is running out. Trump readies the offensive, he is now pointing to 2000 mules showing how the election was rigged and stolen. If there are question about 5 locations what about the rest of the country, because when you add us the ballots from the mules, Trump won. It's time to drain the swamp fully, ready to stand
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.