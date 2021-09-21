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Cuba Crazy: CIA Agent Attacked in India with Directed Energy Weapon
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203 views • September 21, 2021
Today on TruNews, who is attacking CIA agents around the world with directed energy weapons? Rick and Doc will dig into this story to determine the source. Tucker Carlson reveals how the US Army is associating Satanism to vaccine mandates.
The team provides updates on the La Palma volcano, and the tsunami potential for the East Coast of the US. Australia is starting to push back against mandates and lockdowns, and in our final segment, Rick begins a teaching on The Meeting in the Air.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/21/21)Today on TruNews, who is attacking CIA agents around the world with directed energy weapons? Rick and Doc will dig into this story to determine the source. Tucker Carlson reveals how the US Army is associating Satanism to vaccine mandates.
The team provides updates on the La Palma volcano, and the tsunami potential for the East Coast of the US. Australia is starting to push back against mandates and lockdowns, and in our final segment, Rick begins a teaching on The Meeting in the Air.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/21/21)
The team provides updates on the La Palma volcano, and the tsunami potential for the East Coast of the US. Australia is starting to push back against mandates and lockdowns, and in our final segment, Rick begins a teaching on The Meeting in the Air.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/21/21)Today on TruNews, who is attacking CIA agents around the world with directed energy weapons? Rick and Doc will dig into this story to determine the source. Tucker Carlson reveals how the US Army is associating Satanism to vaccine mandates.
The team provides updates on the La Palma volcano, and the tsunami potential for the East Coast of the US. Australia is starting to push back against mandates and lockdowns, and in our final segment, Rick begins a teaching on The Meeting in the Air.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/21/21)
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