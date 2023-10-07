Create New Account
EPOCH TV | HRC Suggests Reeducation Program. FBI Exposed for Targeting MAGA Supporters
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
87 views
Published 16 hours ago

EPOCH TIMES TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

Hillary Clinton Suggests Reeducation Program, After FBI Exposed Targeting MAGA Supporters


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/MAGAReeducation_YT

The FBI has been targeting former President Donald Trump and his supporters as domestic terrorists. This was done through a subtle change in language, a minor alteration in how they label domestic extremist threats. But that minor difference has sweeping implications. It changed the standards so that a group could be targeted for political views. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss how this change aligns with a broader shift in politics, which is targeting MAGA supporters.


Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes 

Keywords
domestic terrorismepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsfbi targets maga

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket