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Israel to Legalize Cannabis in 2021
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47 views • December 31, 2020
Israel has been one of the world’s pioneers in medical cannabis research and could soon have a legal recreational cannabis market up and running in just nine months, according to the country’s justice minister.
The law would legalize the possession of up to 15 grams of marijuana by adults over the age of 21 and decriminalize the possession of up to 50 grams. Home growing would not be permitted in the first stages (at least). The committee said that prices of legal cannabis should be low enough to discourage users from continuing to buy from the black market.
If passed, Israel would follow Canada and Uruguay as the third or fourth country in the world~ depending if Mexico legalizes in the coming weeks.
A cannabis index recently launched on Tel-Aviv's stock exchange, the 9 companies have a collective market cap of $529M USD. The cannabis subsector includes companies in various medical cannabis sectors, such as research, sale, cultivation, production, and marketing.
Show Notes:
Israel To Legalize Marijuana In 9 Months
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/11/18499517/israel-to-legalize-marijuana-in-9-months-justice-minister-says
Cannabis Index Launches On Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18937745/cannabis-index-launches-on-tel-aviv-stock-exchange
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 598 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
The law would legalize the possession of up to 15 grams of marijuana by adults over the age of 21 and decriminalize the possession of up to 50 grams. Home growing would not be permitted in the first stages (at least). The committee said that prices of legal cannabis should be low enough to discourage users from continuing to buy from the black market.
If passed, Israel would follow Canada and Uruguay as the third or fourth country in the world~ depending if Mexico legalizes in the coming weeks.
A cannabis index recently launched on Tel-Aviv's stock exchange, the 9 companies have a collective market cap of $529M USD. The cannabis subsector includes companies in various medical cannabis sectors, such as research, sale, cultivation, production, and marketing.
Show Notes:
Israel To Legalize Marijuana In 9 Months
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/11/18499517/israel-to-legalize-marijuana-in-9-months-justice-minister-says
Cannabis Index Launches On Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18937745/cannabis-index-launches-on-tel-aviv-stock-exchange
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 598 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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