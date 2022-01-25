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SCOTTSDALE POLICE ARREST COUPLE IN SHOPPING MALL LOT AND DON'T LIKE FREE PRESS!
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50 views • January 25, 2022
Apparently, city police nationwide are being "trained" to obstruct, interfere with Press, reporters, especially independent ones that question the globalist corporate statist narrative and are not bought by the 6 multinational corps. running the massive fake news psyops.
The other rationale behind this obstruction is to coverup serious crimes by police, namely, harassing middle, working class, poor Americans for trivial noncrimes like sleeping in cars, or not being wanted on Mall property(usually a private matter for private mall security, not public servants).
At the same time, I have reported on the fact that local police in many cities are refusing to arrest, charge, illegal aliens for extremely serious crimes including hit and run; using false identities; driving without insurance; illegal voting and of course being in the USA illegally which is still a crime and contrary to popular opinion, supposed to also be enforced by local police.
The government at all levels doesn't want the sheeple to fully understand that their new illegal alien slaves now get special rights, priviledges, govt. $$ vs. literal jab genocide on top of petty daily harassment against legal US citizens.
This illegal, criminal racketeering by government agents violate several laws including USC article 4, section 4, US Title 8 section 1324, US Title 18 section 242, SB 1070, as well as the US 14th Amendment.
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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The other rationale behind this obstruction is to coverup serious crimes by police, namely, harassing middle, working class, poor Americans for trivial noncrimes like sleeping in cars, or not being wanted on Mall property(usually a private matter for private mall security, not public servants).
At the same time, I have reported on the fact that local police in many cities are refusing to arrest, charge, illegal aliens for extremely serious crimes including hit and run; using false identities; driving without insurance; illegal voting and of course being in the USA illegally which is still a crime and contrary to popular opinion, supposed to also be enforced by local police.
The government at all levels doesn't want the sheeple to fully understand that their new illegal alien slaves now get special rights, priviledges, govt. $$ vs. literal jab genocide on top of petty daily harassment against legal US citizens.
This illegal, criminal racketeering by government agents violate several laws including USC article 4, section 4, US Title 8 section 1324, US Title 18 section 242, SB 1070, as well as the US 14th Amendment.
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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