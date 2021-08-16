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Alex Jones Warns About Militarization of Our Peace Officers in the Growing NWO Police State(Classic 1990's)
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30 views • August 16, 2021
Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer from 1995-2010
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6115d8e6de0f674d39212fc9
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6115d8e6de0f674d39212fc9
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