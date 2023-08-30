The Historic Jesus Christ & FEIC

November 25th, 2018
In light of the fiasco that was the recent Flat Earth International Conference in Denver and the open attack on Jesus Christ and the Bible, Pastor Dean will go into the documented evidence that Jesus Christ of Nazareth truly existed and why the Bible is the inspired words of the true Creator.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.