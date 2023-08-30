Create New Account
The Historic Jesus Christ & FEIC
Fire & Grace Church
November 25th, 2018

In light of the fiasco that was the recent Flat Earth International Conference in Denver and the open attack on Jesus Christ and the Bible, Pastor Dean will go into the documented evidence that Jesus Christ of Nazareth truly existed and why the Bible is the inspired words of the true Creator.

