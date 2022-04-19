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Donbass forces 'approach victory' in Mariupol
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152 views • April 19, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! "Noose tightens on Ukrainian nationalists (Azov) in Mariupol as Russian forces focus the fight on key Mariupol factory"
RT News goes where CNN & FOX will not.
RT News goes where CNN & FOX will not.
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