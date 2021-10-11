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Atlanta News Anchor has CEREBRAL EMBOLISM after PFIZER VAXX POISON injection. Now Dead (MIRRORED)
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3522 views • October 11, 2021
Atlanta News Anchor has CEREBRAL EMBOLISM after PFIZER VAXX POISON injection. Now Dead (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/177695d4-ba23-4a47-9472-d0724fad53a5
I'm reposting this video because it's so glaringly obvious that the vaxxine did it. When old or sick people are killed by the vaxxxine, the brainwashed and the big pharma paid trolls always deny.
This one is harder to deny.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/177695d4-ba23-4a47-9472-d0724fad53a5
I'm reposting this video because it's so glaringly obvious that the vaxxine did it. When old or sick people are killed by the vaxxxine, the brainwashed and the big pharma paid trolls always deny.
This one is harder to deny.
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