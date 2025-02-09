BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TORONTO COP SAVES MANS LIFE. WATERLOO PROVINCE PD, GETTING IT RIGHT
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
58 views • 2 months ago

sorry yall. i had to make this. I woulda been lying by omission if i didnt. This is what we WANT. Why embarass the guy on the internet for saving a mans life?


This cop saved this mans life and hes being ridiculed on the internet. All im saying is, if we want good police, we cant be sending that kind of message. i dont want my friends and loved ones shot and killed for no reason. Do you? This cop coulda killed this man w no issues at all... and ge didnt. To that cop, thank you. and to that depelartment, this reflects your dedication to public SAFETY. So, as a retired outlaw of 46 years.. If i can think about it, so can you. We dont need more killing... besides, its A LOT easier to kill a man than save a man. We need to support the "right thing". I know we very rarely see it these days but, it does happen time to time... 

hit meeee! robbanksinc

Keywords
torontopoliceusacanadasurviveprepare
