General Flynn | Is the Great Reset Here?! The Monkeypox & Climate Emergencies, the Dollar Collapse, the UN Chief Just Stated, “Humanity Is One Misunderstanding & Away from Nuclear Annihilation?”

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General Flynn | Is the Great Reset HERE?!
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Monkeypox Emergency 101:
The Great Reset | Did the World Just Take a Massive STEP Towards the Great Reset? (Read the TERRIFYING Working Draft of the Pandemic Treaty) - https://rumble.com/v1dof3j-the-great-reset-.html
Read the working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_3-en.pdf
Intergovernmental Negotiating Body - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html
What Is a PHEIC? COVID-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Global Research and Innovation Forum https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern-(pheic)-global-research-and-innovation-forum
The Solution Being Proposed by
Climate Emergency 101:
SHOCKING!!! READ The Climate President’s Emergency Powers - https://rumble.com/v1di5v7-climate-emergency-.html
READ - The Climate President’s Emergency Powers - https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/energy-justice/pdfs/Climate-Emergency-Powers-Report.pdf
The Solution being Proposed by Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab:
Watch - Why Is Bill Gates Attempting to Dim the Sun’s Ray? https://rumble.com/v1dxdnh-general-flynn-why-is-bill-gates-planning-to-dim-the-sun.html
Loss of Freedom and Sovereignty:
Read the working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_3-en.pdf
Intergovernmental Negotiating Body - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html
What Is a PHEIC? COVID-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Global Research and Innovation Forum https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern-(pheic)-global-research-and-innovation-forum
READ - The Climate President’s Emergency Powers: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/energy-justice/pdfs/Climate-Emergency-Powers-Report.pdf
Why Is America’s Government Persecuting God-Fearing Parents?
Why Did the United Chief Warn That "Humanity Is a Miscalculation Away from Nuclear Annihilation?" - https://rumble.com/v1eir1l-united-nations-.html
Inflation Is Destroying the Value of the U.S. Dollar?
Countries That Have Moved Off of the U.S. Dollar: Russia, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe and Iran
What Is Fiat Currency? Fiat money is a government-issued currency that is not backed by a commodity such as gold. The value of fiat currency is based upon the faith that people have in the government issuing the currency.
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”