America New Guidelines To Deepen Ties With Taiwan, WION

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4/10/2021 WION reports that the US State Department has issued new guidelines on meeting Taiwan officials, a move to deepen ties with Taiwan amidst CCP increasing military aggressions over Taiwan Strait.