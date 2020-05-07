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Federal Boot Comes Down On Families
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36 views • May 07, 2020
So, you still think the central government has you and your children's best interest at heart? Especially when it comes to education? We'll take a look at the very supposed protectors of home education; then, from the U.S. Dept. of Ed’s latest COVID-19 financial handouts and how they play right into the hands of the UN (United Nations). And yes, this is continued on in the Trump administration, just like all those previous ones with no deviation. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this episode of Rotten to the Core on Sons of Liberty.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/federal-boot-comes-down-on-families/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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