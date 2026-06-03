Will A.I. Kill Jobs?

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American Workers Are Terrified Of A.I.
* Even in software engineering (which is supposedly ground zero for artificial intelligence), companies are hiring more because A.I. is replacing tasks.
* A.I. won’t kill jobs; it will redistribute them from rich, Democrat, white collars to blue-collar plebs.
* The doom porn — and terrified workers who believe it — will continue.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (3 June 2026)