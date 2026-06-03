Will A.I. Kill Jobs?

American Workers Are Terrified Of A.I.

* Even in software engineering (which is supposedly ground zero for artificial intelligence), companies are hiring more because A.I. is replacing tasks.

* A.I. won’t kill jobs; it will redistribute them from rich, Democrat, white collars to blue-collar plebs.

* The doom porn — and terrified workers who believe it — will continue.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (3 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/pVKCP6JFgMw