Homestead Sovereignty: Building your Plant Paradise

We’re thinking too small about property ownership. It’s a key to flourishing, no doubt. But with evil falling down from the higher ups - a dynamic that includes (via control of our currency and credit via the Fed, the central bank) planned booms and busts in the marketplace, coupled with psyops like the 2007 Housing Crash and recent Plandemic, we need to produce more on our land and seek more sovereignty via our property.

To practice how this is done, Mr. Giles has grown a plant paradise that could become scalable by others wanting more than the 15-minute cities that await those that remain conforming sheep. He writes on his X page:

Our favorite plants and animals can provide everything we need. Food, medicine, building materials, even fuel. Cattle managed responsibly builds lots of topsoil quickly. This makes us maximally alive, healthy and strong. Let's thrive.

Cohost Frohman met Jonny this past April on his Club MAHA podcast with the brother-in-law of the ousted globalist leader in Canada Justin Trudeau, the organizer of the January, 2017 election DC protest, and Ian Carroll, the controversial pundit with a recent, viral appearance on Joe Rogan.

Jonathan is a permaculture designer and advocate for regenerative agriculture. His work blends hands-on design with a broader mission: to restore soil health, grow nutrient-dense food, and build resilient communities. Jonathan has been active in raising awareness about the dangers of chemical agriculture and in promoting sustainable alternatives, from tropical homestead projects in Florida to investing in rotational grazing projects in Central America. He brings a poetic yet practical voice to the conversation, reminding us that food purity, sovereignty, and security are the roots of a healthier future.