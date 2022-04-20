Answered Prayers & Moloch in Ukraine 04/20/2022

Pastor Stan shares his experience during his fast and his attack Saturday Night. We also take a look at what is going on in Ukraine. According to Benjamin Fulford, the Khazarian Mafia witches, Satanists and neo-Naziz claim they have been preparing for 40 days "an incantation to cure Putin, and Russia".00:00 Answered Prayers and Attack07:17 Ukraine War turns Esoteric15:37 Octagon Group in Switzerland20:35 New Bill in Canada to seize your Property22:22 Three Attempts on DJT’s Life24:40 Poison in Tap Water26:42 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112