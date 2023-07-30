Here's another old photo of a Giant Bigfoot

Published by Reverend Christine
July 25 | 2023.
Laska in the Great White North
* Bigfoot evolved real quickly from the other big foot image. More Neanderthal from the beginning of time, photo looks to be in the early 1900s.
This photo here he’s quite handsome to look at his face 😀, he’s got a nice nose. Bigfoot changed from the beginning of time in one era to a modern day Bigfoot in the 1900’s in the 2000’s.
🤔
I could be wrong, it could be true.
Deb
