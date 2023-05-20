Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid-19 vaccines were tested in 2019, BEFORE anyone knew about COVID-19, notes Reiner Fuellmich
1058 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

“These [Covid-19] vaccines… there were… trials in 2019 before anyone ever knew there was going to be a pandemic… “They found out [ in 2019 ]…  these vaccines are DEADLY, they are sterilizing… “They knew about  every single one of the… adverse events… the blood clotting, myocarditis, pericarditis… everything.” “We know it because Biotech / Pfizer, when they applied for patents for their [Covid-19 vaccines] in  Nov 2019… all the adverse effects were in their filings.” “This whole thing goes far beyond this plandemic.  There is global warming,  [and] the Ukraine crisis.” “Most of what we are seeing… is a grand illusion created through fear-mongering.” Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says on approximately 12 May 2023.

The 17-minute full video is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJkHNgWIkeWD/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
reiner fuellmichcovid-19 vaccinestested in 2019

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket