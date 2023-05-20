Covid-19 vaccines were tested in 2019, BEFORE anyone knew about COVID-19, notes Reiner Fuellmich

“These [Covid-19] vaccines… there were… trials in 2019 before anyone ever knew there was going to be a pandemic… “They found out [ in 2019 ]… these vaccines are DEADLY, they are sterilizing… “They knew about every single one of the… adverse events… the blood clotting, myocarditis, pericarditis… everything.” “We know it because Biotech / Pfizer, when they applied for patents for their [Covid-19 vaccines] in Nov 2019… all the adverse effects were in their filings.” “This whole thing goes far beyond this plandemic. There is global warming, [and] the Ukraine crisis.” “Most of what we are seeing… is a grand illusion created through fear-mongering.” Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says on approximately 12 May 2023.
The 17-minute full video is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJkHNgWIkeWD/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
