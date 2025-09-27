On the same day the drones fell on Polish territory, Russia proposed holding a meeting to discuss the matter without hysteria — Lavrov

'But they don't want to deal with that; they're shying away from a frank conversation'

More:

Journalists gathered for Sergey Lavrov's press conference.

Drones that were allegedly found on Polish territory have a shorter flight range than the distance of this territory from the border with Russia — Lavrov

"Incidents happen, but we do not direct fire at countries that are part of the EU and NATO"

Lavrov emphasized that if Poland wanted to resolve the issue, it would have proposed a meeting with Russian representatives, but the Poles do not want to discuss the facts.

The Russian delegation handed out materials to the foreign press before the speech of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, demonstrating contradictory statements made by Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

Among them are statements by official Kiev representatives inciting hatred, as well as documents aimed at banning the Russian language and evidencing the encouragement of neo-Nazism in Ukraine.

Lavrov is surprised that none of the Western journalists even try to find out the "details of Bucha."

"Aren't you interested to find out who the people there [in Bucha] were, whose bodies were shown, what their names are, who they were?"

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that none of them conducted investigations into the killings in Bucha, although a year ago he appealed to them with such a request.

According to the minister, Russia sent a request to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights asking for the publication of the names of the deceased, but the secretariat's lawyers ruled that disclosing this information was inappropriate.