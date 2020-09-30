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Elon Musk says he won’t take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’
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148 views • September 30, 2020
New York Post, September 29, 2020
SpaceX founder Elon Musk stirred the pot yet again after claiming that neither he nor his family would take a COVID-19 vaccine even if it was readily available.
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https://nypost.com/2020/09/29/elon-musk-says-he-wont-take-coronavirus-vaccine/
SpaceX founder Elon Musk stirred the pot yet again after claiming that neither he nor his family would take a COVID-19 vaccine even if it was readily available.
The New York Post is your source for breaking news, news about New York, sports, business, entertainment, opinion, real estate, culture, fashion, and more.
Catch the latest news here: https://nypost.com/
Follow The New York Post on:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/nypost
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NYPost
https://nypost.com/2020/09/29/elon-musk-says-he-wont-take-coronavirus-vaccine/
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