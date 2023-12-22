Ukraine - Russia Drone Wars | Maverick News Top Stories

Maverick News Top Stories:
* Drone Warfare Escalates in Ukraine
* Rudy Giuliani Files For Bankruptcy
* Israel - Hamas War
* Trump May Be Blocked in NY and California
* Dukes Star John Schneider Accused of Threats Against President
Plus today's top stories:
With:
Rick Walker, Brendan Kennedy, and Ian Nunn.
