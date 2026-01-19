Your Favorite MAGA Influencer Might Be a Communist w/ Brian O'Shea

In this shocking interview, I sit down with intelligence analyst Brian O'Shea to expose the communist infiltration of MAGA that nobody's talking about. We reveal how CCP propaganda has hijacked conservative influencers, why a new American Communist Party was launched specifically to recruit Trump supporters, and the patterns proving China's 100-year plan is working. Brian names names and connects the dots most people miss. If you're in the MAGA movement, your favorite influencer might not be who you think they are. This is the threat from within. Brian's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout Consumer Diligence: https://consumerdiligence.org/ Buy the book, How the Specter of Communism is Ruling the World: https://jiii.io/55xdg1 Go to http://cbdistillery.com and use code SETH for 25% off! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/