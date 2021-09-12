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Update 12-9-2021
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10 views • December 10, 2021
Dr Brian Artis site and information, Senate votes against Bio Weapon mandate, Bio Weapon information by Dr. David Martin, Georgia suite case voting video declared an urban Myth by Georgia Secretary of State. Links below:
https://thedrardisshow.com/links-resources?_kx=h1SbuAMH4W-lyNLvKErpLYLpYdeVkrHjvpEb12ODDv_Rwj7LfksWFYfcbnIxFgx5.SwvL6p
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/exclusive-north-carolina-parents-identify-100-book-titles-containing-obscene-content-file-criminal-charges-wake-county-school-board-photos/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/just-two-senate-dems-join-every-republican-vote-overturn-bidens-vaccine-mandate-businesses/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/senate-votes-52-48-repeal-bidens-vaccine-mandate-resolution-passes-dem-controlled-house-biden-will-veto/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/sometimes-got-things-unpopular-clearly-supersede-individual-choices-fauci-deal-unvaxxed-video/
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/29/d1/ca/18013ced0621f0/US9539210.pdf
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/brad-raffensperger-argues-state-farm-suitcase-video-urban-myth-kicking-obversers-rolling-suitcases-shoving-ballots-thru-machines-3-times-middle-night-completely-acc/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/really-destroy-just-dont-know-grave-digging-jessica-laurent-ruby-shaye-lawsuit-gateway-pundit/
Thanks for watching
https://thedrardisshow.com/links-resources?_kx=h1SbuAMH4W-lyNLvKErpLYLpYdeVkrHjvpEb12ODDv_Rwj7LfksWFYfcbnIxFgx5.SwvL6p
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/exclusive-north-carolina-parents-identify-100-book-titles-containing-obscene-content-file-criminal-charges-wake-county-school-board-photos/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/just-two-senate-dems-join-every-republican-vote-overturn-bidens-vaccine-mandate-businesses/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/senate-votes-52-48-repeal-bidens-vaccine-mandate-resolution-passes-dem-controlled-house-biden-will-veto/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/sometimes-got-things-unpopular-clearly-supersede-individual-choices-fauci-deal-unvaxxed-video/
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/29/d1/ca/18013ced0621f0/US9539210.pdf
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/brad-raffensperger-argues-state-farm-suitcase-video-urban-myth-kicking-obversers-rolling-suitcases-shoving-ballots-thru-machines-3-times-middle-night-completely-acc/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/really-destroy-just-dont-know-grave-digging-jessica-laurent-ruby-shaye-lawsuit-gateway-pundit/
Thanks for watching
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