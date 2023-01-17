Create New Account
How to Hide From Drones: Lessons Learned in Modern War
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
852,077 views Nov 21, 2020

In this episode, we take a quick look at concealment methods that can be used to hide from SUAS platforms.

EDIT 24SEP2021 - Again, for some reason, this video from a year ago is now getting recommended by youtube's algorithms. It's strange to us as well, but just keep in mind that this video is one of our very first on Youtube, and that we have other videos that discuss aerial surveillance as well.

How to evade multispectral surveillance: https://youtu.be/jmnaVhAliPU
How to evade electronic surveillance: https://youtu.be/bWs6shlc9m0
How to evade Synthetic Aperture Radar: https://youtu.be/dOoCltqtJR8

Our other podcast episodes are here:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/868255

