How to Hide From Drones: Lessons Learned in Modern War

852,077 views Nov 21, 2020
In this episode, we take a quick look at concealment methods that can be used to hide from SUAS platforms.
EDIT 24SEP2021 - Again, for some reason, this video from a year ago is now getting recommended by youtube's algorithms. It's strange to us as well, but just keep in mind that this video is one of our very first on Youtube, and that we have other videos that discuss aerial surveillance as well.
How to evade multispectral surveillance: https://youtu.be/jmnaVhAliPU
How to evade electronic surveillance: https://youtu.be/bWs6shlc9m0
How to evade Synthetic Aperture Radar: https://youtu.be/dOoCltqtJR8
Our other podcast episodes are here:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/868255
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.