Culture War | Guest: Christy Rawlings | Mompreneur| Women for For Tulsa

Today, we’re joined by a Momprenuer extraordinaire, Christy Rawlings . She is a mom of 3, a business owner, executive director of Scout and Cellar and the

Founder and president of a grassroots organization, Women for Tulsa. Christy joins the moms to talk about motherhood, work and community involvement. We start out talking about the challenges of balancing career and family life: there is a season for everything. Christy shares some of her secrets for success and how she went from a struggling single mom to a thriving entrepreneur. We also discuss the impact Covid shutdowns and lockdowns had on her family and business and how she took action to push back. Christy then explains how she formed the grassroots organization, Women for Tulsa and how it is having a positive impact on her community. She encourages people to get off the sidelines and into action and gives details on how to join WFT and other organizations like it.









