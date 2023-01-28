PFIZER, PROJECT VERITAS, AND PSYOPS

Dr. Jane Ruby Show





January 27, 2023





On today’s show Dr. Jane takes a hard look at Project Veritas, the current isolated focus on Pfizer prosecution and how may play into psyop operations running right now. And the show wraps with a fantastic segment of “Ask Dr. Jane.” This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





