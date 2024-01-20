The Warsaw Ghetto Syndrome - Chapter 48

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!





Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel





Confined to a small apartment on one of Tel Aviv’s back streets and under constant guard, Ari found the next few months to be the most difficult period of his entire life. Miriam had promised to marry him as soon as possible—and now he was unable even to see her. In an earlier time, Ari would have made his escape and given the Mossad a run for their money. Now, however, instead of taking things into his own hands as he had always done in the past, he waited patiently for God to give him the direction he so urgently needed.





The one visitor Ari was allowed was Yakov and that only because of the old man’s illustrious military career and his insistence upon seeing his “good friend” two or three times a week “whether the Mossad likes it or not.” Those visits were like manna from heaven—not only because of the letters brought from Miriam (Ari was otherwise forbidden to send or receive mail) but also because of the spiritual sustenance that came from the times of prayer and Bible study he and Yakov enjoyed together.





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app





In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe



