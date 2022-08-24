🚨 ATTENTION PARENTS 🚨 🚨 ATTENTION PARENTS 🚨 🚨 ATTENTION PARENTS 🚨 🚨 ATTENTION PARENTS 🚨

🚨 ATTENTION PARENTS 🚨





Beginning AUGUST 30th, Project Veritas is set to release a MULTI-PART undercover series exposing The Secret Curriculum in the American Education System that is indoctrinating your children.





Do YOU know what they are teaching YOUR kids?





We can GUARANTEE you that this series will likely be censored like we have never seen before.





To make sure that you are able to SEE and SHARE these stories, sign up for our dedicated video distribution channel at www.TheSecretCurriculum.com





We need YOUR help to ensure parents across the nation see these shocking tapes.





SIGN UP NOW & SHARE: www.TheSecretCurriculum.com