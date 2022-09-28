Tucker Suggests Biden Regime and US Behind Terror Attacks on Nord Stream Pipeline

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Tucker Suggests Biden Regime and US Behind Terror Attacks on Nord Stream PipelineBrandon last February went on camera and said he’d put a stop to the nord stream pipeline ..!!! When asked by Reuters how would he do that he said don’t worry about that ..!!!