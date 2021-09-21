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FULL SHOW: Joe Biden Could End The United States Of America And Media Thinks It’s Funny
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50 views • September 21, 2021
Jen Psaki is forced to continue lying for the Biden administration. First she lies about migrants at the Southern Border, then she inverts the reality of the situation with vaccine mandates, then she lies about the drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including 7 children, in Afghanistan. The madness from COVID continues pitting man against man, and common sense people versus the insane. The establishment is lying about Ivermectin, and Owen Shroyer has perhaps the best proof of that presented to this day!
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