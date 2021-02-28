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vws [ protest action world day of resistance against poverty ] protestactie werelddag van verzet tegen armoede 17 10 06 gent PLEASE READ
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40 views • February 28, 2021
vws [ protest action world day of resistance against poverty ] protestactie werelddag van verzet tegen armoede 17 10 06 gent , (( Gent = Ghent [ flanders - was also in french the city 'GAND' , later eventually more , HERE YOU SEE , someone protesting AGAINS extreme POVERTY , ( and against the politicians he named ). vws IS an organisation WHO FIGHTS AGAINST POVERTY , (website in DUTCH , this event is on the Sint Pietersplein ( Saint Pieters Square) ( In the City Ghent. Their website , https://vierdewereldsyndicaat.org/index.php , IN YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX6lWNLl96w IN YOUTUBE , Support Human Rights , the WEBSITE 'www.armoede.be' AND 'www.pauvrete.be' IS NO LONGER ON INTERNET ! ! ! Support Human Rights ! ! ! NEXT tekst from : Thierry Wlazlak , Armen van het vierde wereld syndicaat onderbreken toespraak van Bert Anciaux tijdens de jaarlijkse ronde siroopsmeren op de internationale dag van verzet tegen armoede ( 17 october ). Ze protesteren tegen de komedie en de schijnheilige leugens die jaarlijks weer opnieuw worden opgevoerd door politici die de dag misbruiken om zichzelf populair te maken. Een gans jaar moeten de armen zwijgen. Maar op 17 october is het aan de beleidsmakers om te zwijgen én vooral te luisteren. (= Dutch language) , YouTube (channel) from Thierry Wlazlak , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtdyw31iNj6t9klSWHQslVA , [ EXTRA : for REASEARCHERS on UNIVERSITY LEVEL : https://staatenlos.info/ssl-leaks , SEE ESPECIALLY ! vws = VIERDE WERELD SYNDICAAT ! . . . VERY few people know that THE INTERNAL PROBLEM IN Belgium is very seriously ! AND that BECAUSE of that THE - - TWO - - (different !) - - websites ABOUT POVERTY (www.armoede.be - - ! - AND - ! - www.pauvrete.be , both disappeared AFTER exactly 540 days of conflict - - IN - - 'The Governement' . . . [ België - Belgique - Belgien ]
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