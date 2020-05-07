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Arlington School Sickness Caused by 60Ghz 5G Technology
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149 views • May 07, 2020
A news report of worried parents and children who no longer want to attend school as a result of the evil installation of deadly 60Ghz beam-forming millimetre wave technology.
As the world is on lockdown, schools, public places are being recalibraed, retooled, and re-equipped with all of these 5G technologies. After the 5G technologies are turned on, they will cause mass illness and deaths. 5G radiation mimics 'respiratory ailments' causing difficulty breathing. This is why they are able to camouflage the illness as a 'virus', (They said it was 'Norovirus' for Arlington School) but those of us who understand this military technology, know better.
The 5G technology is also capable of manipulating the thoughts, emotions and actions of people by transmitting various frequencies. There currently exist patents for 'Voice to Skull' and 'Voice of God' technologies which could be used at a later date for mind control: https://patents.justia.com/patent/20200275874
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6470214B1/en
As the world is on lockdown, schools, public places are being recalibraed, retooled, and re-equipped with all of these 5G technologies. After the 5G technologies are turned on, they will cause mass illness and deaths. 5G radiation mimics 'respiratory ailments' causing difficulty breathing. This is why they are able to camouflage the illness as a 'virus', (They said it was 'Norovirus' for Arlington School) but those of us who understand this military technology, know better.
The 5G technology is also capable of manipulating the thoughts, emotions and actions of people by transmitting various frequencies. There currently exist patents for 'Voice to Skull' and 'Voice of God' technologies which could be used at a later date for mind control: https://patents.justia.com/patent/20200275874
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6470214B1/en
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