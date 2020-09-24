$ Vigilante : The Great Gaslightenment... Leading Soon to Straight Up Gassing Of The People

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COVIDIOCRACY - Max Igan’s Crowhouse (9 minute mark is woman in Sweden): https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGrdS6D89zOl/
Sweden’s population projected to be down 28% from 10 million to 7.2 million: https://www.deagel.com/forecast
Deadly flu pandemic could shut down Melbourne - The Age: https://amp.theage.com.au/national/victoria/deadly-flu-pandemic-could-shut-down-melbourne-20141024-11bbgh.html
'Australians must know the truth - this virus is not a pandemic': Alan Jones: https://youtu.be/kGBEaYEtiys
Doctor OZ Says Flu Vaccine Causes COVID before being abruptly cut off: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFbl2OSgMcO/?igshid=pqps4ien34sl
Police Fire Tear Gas at French Farmers Market - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/sJiKoHCzysc
Why Speaking English May Spread More Coronavirus Than Some Other Languages https://www.instagram.com/p/CFbl2OSgMcO/?igshid=pqps4ien34sl
The Gordian Knot - Truthstream Media (I put timestamp for the minnow trap story to include): https://youtu.be/CmS_SkinfxI?t=3405
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrEUUfEp91k
The Dollar Vigilante